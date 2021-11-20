Fla St. meets LMU in Jacksonville

Florida State (2-1) vs. Loyola Marymount (2-1)

, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Loyola Marymount will meet in a postseason game in Jacksonville. Loyola Marymount earned an 82-63 win over Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game, while Florida State won 59-54 against Tulane in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Joe Quintana, Eli Scott and Cam Shelton have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Loyola Marymount’s scoring this season. For Florida State, Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite and RayQuan Evans have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season.MIGHTY MALIK: Osborne has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.

