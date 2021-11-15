Florida 61, Wofford 47

WOFFORD (0-4)
Hatton 2-5 0-0 4, Tomlin 3-8 2-4 8, Carman 1-5 0-0 3, Lutz 0-5 1-2 1, Rapert 4-11 2-2 10, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 3-7 0-0 6, Crawford 1-1 1-2 3, Richetto 5-8 0-0 10, Schultz 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-56 8-12 47
FLORIDA (2-2)
de Oliveira 1-4 2-2 4, Dut 2-3 0-0 4, Briggs 6-11 0-0 12, Rickards 3-5 0-0 7, Smith 5-9 3-5 13, Toonders 0-0 0-0 0, Broughton 2-6 1-1 5, Farrell 1-5 2-2 5, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Rimdal 1-5 0-0 3, Warren 0-0 4-4 4, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 12-14 61
|Wofford
|9
|14
|4
|20
|—
|47
|Florida
|18
|15
|10
|18
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Wofford 1-15 (Hatton 0-1, Carman 1-2, Rapert 0-5, Harris 0-2, Matthews 0-1, Richetto 0-1, Schultz 0-3), Florida 3-20 (de Oliveira 0-1, Briggs 0-1, Rickards 1-2, Smith 0-1, Broughton 0-3, Farrell 1-5, Moore 0-2, Rimdal 1-5). Assists_Wofford 6 (Tomlin 2), Florida 5 (Briggs 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wofford 34 (Tomlin 4-8), Florida 35 (de Oliveira 2-4). Total Fouls_Wofford 17, Florida 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_120.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments