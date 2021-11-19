Florida 70, Grambling St. 55

GRAMBLING ST. (2-1)
Lavergne 2-2 0-2 4, Coleman 2-5 0-0 6, Ellington 7-9 2-2 18, Holt 2-10 4-5 8, Maples 2-9 0-0 4, Totten 2-5 0-0 4, Forte 0-2 0-0 0, Morrow 3-8 3-4 9, Christian 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 11-15 55
FLORIDA (3-2)
de Oliveira 5-9 3-3 14, Toonders 0-1 0-0 0, Briggs 6-11 1-2 14, Rickards 3-6 2-4 8, Smith 0-5 4-8 4, Broughton 3-12 0-0 6, Farrell 5-5 4-4 17, Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Rimdal 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 16-23 70
|Grambling St.
|16
|8
|9
|22
|—
|55
|Florida
|15
|16
|19
|20
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-16 (Coleman 2-3, Ellington 2-3, Holt 0-4, Maples 0-2, Totten 0-2, Morrow 0-1, McLaurin 0-1), Florida 6-20 (de Oliveira 1-2, Briggs 1-4, Rickards 0-2, Smith 0-2, Broughton 0-4, Farrell 3-3, Moore 0-1, Rimdal 0-1, Warren 1-1). Assists_Grambling St. 8 (Holt 5), Florida 15 (Smith 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Grambling St. 28 (Holt 2-4), Florida 38 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 19, Florida 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_759.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments