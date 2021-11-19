On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida 70, Grambling St. 55

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 8:40 pm
< a min read
      

GRAMBLING ST. (2-1)

Lavergne 2-2 0-2 4, Coleman 2-5 0-0 6, Ellington 7-9 2-2 18, Holt 2-10 4-5 8, Maples 2-9 0-0 4, Totten 2-5 0-0 4, Forte 0-2 0-0 0, Morrow 3-8 3-4 9, Christian 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 11-15 55

FLORIDA (3-2)

de Oliveira 5-9 3-3 14, Toonders 0-1 0-0 0, Briggs 6-11 1-2 14, Rickards 3-6 2-4 8, Smith 0-5 4-8 4, Broughton 3-12 0-0 6, Farrell 5-5 4-4 17, Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Rimdal 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 16-23 70

Grambling St. 16 8 9 22 55
Florida 15 16 19 20 70

3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-16 (Coleman 2-3, Ellington 2-3, Holt 0-4, Maples 0-2, Totten 0-2, Morrow 0-1, McLaurin 0-1), Florida 6-20 (de Oliveira 1-2, Briggs 1-4, Rickards 0-2, Smith 0-2, Broughton 0-4, Farrell 3-3, Moore 0-1, Rimdal 0-1, Warren 1-1). Assists_Grambling St. 8 (Holt 5), Florida 15 (Smith 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Grambling St. 28 (Holt 2-4), Florida 38 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 19, Florida 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_759.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas