Florida 74, Elon 61

ELON (0-0)
Graham 6-7 4-6 16, Burford 4-7 0-1 9, McIntosh 5-11 3-5 15, Ervin 1-7 0-0 3, Gillens-Butler 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 1-10 8-10 10, Woods 1-2 0-0 3, Wooten 0-1 0-0 0, Junkin 0-1 0-0 0, Sherry 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 20-52 16-24 61.
FLORIDA (0-0)
Castleton 7-11 4-10 18, Duruji 4-5 1-2 10, Appleby 3-6 5-5 14, Jones 6-13 2-3 18, McKissic 1-5 2-2 4, Fleming 1-5 2-3 4, Felder 1-4 0-0 2, Gatkek 1-2 0-0 2, Lane 0-1 0-4 0, Jitoboh 1-3 0-0 2, Reeves 0-3 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Klatsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 16-29 74.
Halftime_Florida 47-24. 3-Point Goals_Elon 5-20 (McIntosh 2-7, Burford 1-1, Woods 1-1, Ervin 1-5, Gillens-Butler 0-1, Wooten 0-1, Watson 0-4), Florida 8-25 (Jones 4-8, Appleby 3-5, Duruji 1-2, Kennedy 0-1, Lane 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Felder 0-2, Fleming 0-2, McKissic 0-3). Fouled Out_Jitoboh. Rebounds_Elon 29 (Graham 9), Florida 37 (Duruji 7). Assists_Elon 10 (Gillens-Butler 3), Florida 16 (Castleton 4). Total Fouls_Elon 22, Florida 18. A_9,275 (10,133).
