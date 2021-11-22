Florida 76, SC-Upstate 54

SC-UPSTATE (2-2)
Coleman 5-7 2-5 12, Harness 3-7 2-2 10, Logan 3-5 0-0 6, Rose 2-8 2-2 6, Watson 4-10 0-0 9, McCaughan 1-4 0-0 3, Wilson 1-3 1-4 3, Davis 2-2 0-1 4, Markham 0-3 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-49 8-16 54
FLORIDA (4-2)
de Oliveira 3-5 2-2 10, Toonders 1-1 0-0 2, Briggs 7-14 1-2 16, Rickards 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 2-8 2-2 6, Dut 1-2 0-0 2, Broughton 2-6 2-2 7, Farrell 1-5 2-2 4, Rimdal 4-7 2-2 11, Warren 3-4 0-0 7, Tatyana Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 2-3 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 12-13 76
|SC-Upstate
|10
|16
|12
|16
|—
|54
|Florida
|16
|12
|26
|22
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 4-11 (Harness 2-3, Watson 1-3, McCaughan 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Markham 0-1), Florida 6-14 (de Oliveira 2-2, Briggs 1-2, Rickards 0-1, Smith 0-2, Broughton 1-1, Farrell 0-2, Rimdal 1-3, Warren 1-1). Assists_SC-Upstate 11 (Logan 4), Florida 12 (Briggs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 28 (Logan 3-5), Florida 35 (de Oliveira 2-6). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 14, Florida 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_764.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments