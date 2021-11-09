Florida 84, Georgia St. 70

GEORGIA ST. (0-1)
Gitchenko 0-3 0-0 0, Merrill 1-5 3-3 5, Foster 6-13 6-7 19, Henderson 3-9 2-5 9, Worth 2-5 0-0 5, Sadler 0-2 1-2 1, Bell 1-1 1-2 3, Dziak 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Dublin 1-2 0-0 3, Jean 1-4 8-8 10, Phillip 3-5 0-0 6, Tolivert 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 21-27 70
FLORIDA (1-0)
de Oliveira 1-3 1-1 3, Merritt 4-8 7-11 15, Briggs 6-14 3-3 16, Broughton 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 8-13 5-9 23, Dut 4-6 1-1 9, Toonders 0-0 0-0 0, Farrell 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-2 0, Rickards 3-4 3-4 11, Rimdal 1-4 0-0 2, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 1-1 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 21-32 84
|Georgia St.
|14
|13
|20
|23
|—
|70
|Florida
|12
|25
|25
|22
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 5-13 (Merrill 0-1, Foster 1-4, Henderson 1-1, Worth 1-3, Dziak 1-1, Taylor 0-1, Dublin 1-1, Tolivert 0-1), Florida 5-19 (de Oliveira 0-1, Merritt 0-2, Briggs 1-5, Broughton 0-2, Smith 2-4, Rickards 2-2, Rimdal 0-3). Assists_Georgia St. 9 (Henderson 3), Florida 16 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_Florida Rimdal. Rebounds_Georgia St. 29 (Foster 3-6), Florida 44 (Team 5-8). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 26, Florida 27. Technical Fouls_None. A_639.
