Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

RHODE ISLAND (4-2)
Makhe.Mitchell 6-8 4-4 16, Makhi.Mitchell 6-10 0-0 12, El-Amin 2-3 0-0 5, Leggett 0-4 0-2 0, Sheppard 3-10 0-0 7, Martin 1-7 8-10 10, Walker 6-8 0-0 13, Thomas 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 25-51 13-18 66.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (3-2)
Rivers 1-4 0-0 3, Samuel 2-5 1-2 5, Catto 5-7 0-0 14, Dunn-Martin 8-13 8-8 26, Largie 2-7 0-1 5, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Richie 2-7 0-0 5, Halvorsen 1-5 1-2 4, Rolon 0-3 0-0 0, Weir 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 10-13 67.
Halftime_Rhode Island 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 3-15 (El-Amin 1-1, Walker 1-2, Sheppard 1-6, Makhi.Mitchell 0-2, Martin 0-4), Florida Gulf Coast 11-26 (Catto 4-4, Dunn-Martin 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Richie 1-3, Largie 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Halvorsen 1-5, Rolon 0-1). Rebounds_Rhode Island 29 (Makhi.Mitchell, Martin 6), Florida Gulf Coast 24 (Samuel 8). Assists_Rhode Island 14 (Sheppard 4), Florida Gulf Coast 12 (Anderson, Rolon 3). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 15, Florida Gulf Coast 13. A_2,231 (4,633).
