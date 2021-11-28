Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78

FORT WAYNE (3-3)

Kpedi 4-6 7-10 15, Planutis 2-6 0-0 6, Chong Qui 4-8 5-5 14, Godfrey 4-10 3-4 13, Pipkins 6-17 2-2 16, Billups 5-9 0-0 14, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-1 0-0 0, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 17-21 78.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (6-2)

Rivers 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel 6-7 4-5 16, Catto 3-6 4-5 11, Dunn-Martin 8-21 6-8 27, Largie 5-12 6-8 17, Richie 1-4 0-0 3, Halvorsen 2-4 5-5 11, Rolon 0-0 0-0 0, Weir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 25-31 85.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 11-28 (Billups 4-7, Planutis 2-5, Godfrey 2-7, Pipkins 2-7, Chong Qui 1-2), Florida Gulf Coast 10-22 (Dunn-Martin 5-10, Halvorsen 2-4, Largie 1-2, Catto 1-3, Richie 1-3). Fouled Out_Billups. Rebounds_Fort Wayne 30 (Kpedi 12), Florida Gulf Coast 31 (Samuel 13). Assists_Fort Wayne 14 (Godfrey 7), Florida Gulf Coast 10 (Catto 5). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 21, Florida Gulf Coast 18. A_1,857 (4,633).

