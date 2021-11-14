Florida Gulf Coast 88, LSU 74

FLORIDA GULF COAST (3-0)
Bell 13-17 1-3 32, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, List 2-8 2-2 6, Morehouse 7-17 3-6 17, Phills 2-3 0-0 5, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Antenucci 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Schimmel 0-0 0-0 0, Seay 3-9 0-0 8, Spray 6-7 0-0 17, Stanley 0-0 0-0 0, Webb 1-2 0-0 3, Hackley 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 6-11 88
LSU (1-1)
Newby 1-4 2-2 4, Gusters 3-6 1-3 7, Cherry 4-10 0-0 8, Payne 3-6 0-0 6, Pointer 9-17 4-5 23, Trasi 2-4 0-0 4, Aifuwa 4-12 2-3 10, Morris 5-11 2-4 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-70 11-17 74
|Florida Gulf Coast
|24
|22
|24
|18
|—
|88
|LSU
|23
|20
|13
|18
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 14-25 (Bell 5-8, List 0-3, Morehouse 0-2, Phills 1-2, Seay 2-2, Spray 5-6, Webb 1-2), LSU 1-6 (Cherry 0-1, Pointer 1-2, Morris 0-3). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 16 (Morehouse 6), LSU 11 (Pointer 5). Fouled Out_Florida Gulf Coast List, LSU Trasi. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 33 (Seay 2-4), LSU 43 (Newby 3-9). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 20, LSU 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,772.
