Florida Gulf Coast 94, Florida National 57

FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-0)
Baggio 2-2 0-0 4, Manzi 2-8 3-6 7, K.Perez 2-10 2-2 7, R.Perez 4-8 0-0 9, Sanchez 2-12 0-2 4, Girondin 4-10 2-5 12, Benitez 3-7 0-0 8, Mills 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-61 7-15 57.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (0-0)
Rosario 4-9 0-2 8, Catto 4-6 0-0 9, Largie 4-6 3-6 11, Rolon 1-2 0-0 3, Richie 4-8 0-0 11, Miller 2-6 5-7 10, Rivers 4-8 0-1 9, Rosa 5-8 5-6 20, Weir 3-5 0-0 6, Anderson 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Ricca 0-1 0-0 0, Riemenschneider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 13-22 94.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Florida National 6-25 (Benitez 2-4, Girondin 2-5, R.Perez 1-2, K.Perez 1-5, Manzi 0-4, Sanchez 0-5), Florida Gulf Coast 13-33 (Rosa 5-8, Richie 3-7, Rolon 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Catto 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Miller 1-5, Largie 0-1, Ricca 0-1, Weir 0-1). Rebounds_Florida National 23 (Manzi 6), Florida Gulf Coast 47 (Weir 10). Assists_Florida National 8 (K.Perez 4), Florida Gulf Coast 24 (Rolon, Rivers 6). Total Fouls_Florida National 16, Florida Gulf Coast 19. A_2,058 (4,633).
