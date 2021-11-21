Florida Gulf Coast 99, Eckerd 59

ECKERD (0-1)

Washington 5-10 0-0 11, Galloway 2-7 0-1 4, Dani.Love 8-15 2-3 19, Swedura 1-7 1-2 3, Grafals 4-9 2-4 10, Garard 2-6 4-4 9, Perry 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-58 9-14 59.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (2-2)

Rivers 6-8 0-0 15, Samuel 4-5 3-7 11, Catto 2-3 0-0 5, Dunn-Martin 4-13 2-2 13, Largie 6-7 0-1 12, Richie 2-7 0-0 6, Rolon 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 6-9 0-0 15, Halvorsen 0-6 0-0 0, Rosa 1-6 0-0 3, Weir 5-8 1-2 11, Miller 0-0 1-4 1, C.Rosario 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Ricca 1-1 0-0 3, Riemenschneider 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 39-80 7-16 99.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Eckerd 4-14 (Washington 1-2, Dani.Love 1-3, Perry 1-3, Garard 1-4, Grafals 0-1, Swedura 0-1), Florida Gulf Coast 14-47 (Rivers 3-5, Anderson 3-6, Dunn-Martin 3-10, Richie 2-7, Ricca 1-1, Catto 1-2, Rosa 1-6, Largie 0-1, Weir 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Halvorsen 0-6). Rebounds_Eckerd 23 (Dani.Love 9), Florida Gulf Coast 48 (Samuel 9). Assists_Eckerd 12 (Dani.Love 5), Florida Gulf Coast 27 (Rolon 8). Total Fouls_Eckerd 13, Florida Gulf Coast 18. A_1,531 (4,633).

