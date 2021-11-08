On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Florida QB Richardson hurts knee dancing in hotel, sits out

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 3:26 pm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, recovering from a concussion, injured a knee dancing in the team hotel the night before losing at South Carolina.

Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that Richardson was “gimping around” the football facility Monday. The Gators (4-5) host Samford (4-5) on Saturday.

Richardson had been cleared to play against the Gamecocks, who rolled to a 40-17 victory in which the Gators allowed a season-high 459 yards and their most points in series history.

But Richardson tweaked a knee busting a move and landed on the bench at South Carolina.

“His MRI came back clean,” Mullen said. “He’s fine. … He did treatment all day Saturday but was fine to go play, could have played Saturday but having not practiced, coming off a concussion, and with that he was going to emergency-only situation.”

Richardson was knocked out of a 34-7 loss to top-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville following a hit to the head/neck area.

Emory Jones regained his starting job against the Gamecocks and completed 17 of 30 passes for 258 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

