Florida St. 59, Tulane 54

TULANE (1-1)

Days 1-3 0-0 2, Pope 1-4 2-2 5, Cook 7-18 3-5 21, Forbes 5-15 2-6 15, James 1-7 4-5 6, Coleman 1-3 0-0 3, Spencer 0-3 0-0 0, Baker 0-1 2-2 2, Jankovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 13-20 54.

FLORIDA ST. (2-1)

Osborne 3-5 2-3 9, Wilkes 1-3 0-0 3, Evans 1-8 0-1 2, Mills 5-15 1-2 13, Polite 2-7 2-3 6, Cleveland 2-6 1-2 5, Butler 3-4 0-0 6, Fletcher 4-5 1-1 11, Warley 0-1 1-2 1, Ngom 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 22-55 9-16 59.

Halftime_Florida St. 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 9-26 (Cook 4-7, Forbes 3-10, Coleman 1-2, Pope 1-2, Days 0-1, James 0-1, Spencer 0-3), Florida St. 6-22 (Fletcher 2-3, Mills 2-6, Osborne 1-1, Wilkes 1-3, Butler 0-1, Cleveland 0-1, Evans 0-2, Polite 0-5). Rebounds_Tulane 35 (Forbes 8), Florida St. 40 (Osborne, Polite 10). Assists_Tulane 6 (Cook 4), Florida St. 15 (Mills, Polite, Cleveland 3). Total Fouls_Tulane 15, Florida St. 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.