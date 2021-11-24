Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT

BOSTON U. (4-2)
Mathon 5-7 6-6 16, Brittain-Watts 3-7 1-1 9, Harper 2-8 0-0 5, McCoy 9-15 2-3 22, Tynen 1-3 2-2 4, Tate 5-7 0-0 12, Morales 2-6 2-2 8, Pascoe 0-2 2-2 2, Brewster 0-1 0-2 0, Chimezie 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-56 17-20 80.
FLORIDA ST. (4-1)
Osborne 4-5 2-2 10, Ngom 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 5-13 6-7 17, Polite 3-7 4-5 11, Warley 1-2 1-2 3, Cleveland 8-15 1-2 17, Fletcher 4-8 1-2 11, Butler 2-4 0-0 5, Wilkes 1-6 0-0 3, Prieto 2-3 0-0 4, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 15-20 81.
Halftime_Florida St. 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 9-27 (Tate 2-2, McCoy 2-4, Morales 2-5, Brittain-Watts 2-6, Harper 1-6, Brewster 0-1, Mathon 0-1, Pascoe 0-2), Florida St. 6-15 (Fletcher 2-4, Mills 1-1, Wilkes 1-2, Butler 1-3, Polite 1-4, Osborne 0-1). Rebounds_Boston U. 33 (Mathon 12), Florida St. 29 (Osborne, Cleveland 7). Assists_Boston U. 12 (Mathon, McCoy 4), Florida St. 17 (Mills, Polite 5). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, Florida St. 18.
