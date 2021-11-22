Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

MISSOURI (3-2)
Ko.Brown 6-7 0-0 13, Wilmore 2-3 0-1 4, Davis 6-9 0-2 14, Gordon 2-11 2-2 7, Pickett 2-12 3-4 8, DeGray 0-2 2-2 2, Coleman 0-3 2-2 2, Keita 1-2 0-0 2, Brookshire 0-3 0-0 0, Ka.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Durugordon 2-2 1-2 6. Totals 21-55 10-15 58.
FLORIDA ST. (4-1)
Osborne 4-6 0-0 10, Ngom 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 3-6 1-2 8, Mills 3-5 1-2 8, Polite 6-9 0-0 14, Warley 2-2 0-0 4, Cleveland 4-8 2-2 10, Fletcher 5-6 0-0 12, Butler 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkes 1-2 1-2 4, McLeod 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, Lindner 1-1 0-0 2, Prieto 1-2 0-0 3, Spainhour 0-0 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-1 0-0 0, Yates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-54 5-8 81.
Halftime_Florida St. 44-23. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-22 (Davis 2-2, Durugordon 1-1, Ko.Brown 1-2, Pickett 1-4, Gordon 1-5, Ka.Brown 0-1, DeGray 0-1, Brookshire 0-3, Coleman 0-3), Florida St. 10-24 (Fletcher 2-3, Osborne 2-3, Polite 2-3, Mills 1-2, Prieto 1-2, Wilkes 1-2, Evans 1-3, Ngom 0-1, Thorpe 0-1, Butler 0-2, Cleveland 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri 22 (Gordon 5), Florida St. 28 (Osborne 7). Assists_Missouri 11 (Coleman, Brookshire 3), Florida St. 19 (Evans 6). Total Fouls_Missouri 6, Florida St. 16. A_1,641 (5,800).
