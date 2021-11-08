Florida welcomes Elon in 2021-22 season opener

Elon (0-0) vs. Florida (0-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida opens the season by hosting the Elon Phoenix. Elon went 10-9 last year, while Florida ended up 15-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Elon went 2-1 against teams outside its conference, while Florida went 5-2 in such games.

