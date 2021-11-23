Fordham faces Delaware in Gulf Coast Showcase

Fordham (3-2) vs. Delaware (3-1)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham and Delaware are set to face off in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Delaware earned a 75-68 win over App State in its most recent game, while Fordham got a 63-43 blowout win against Akron in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Delaware’s Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson have combined to account for 59 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens scoring this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Quisenberry has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also made 65 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hens. Delaware has 29 assists on 80 field goals (36.3 percent) across its past three outings while Fordham has assists on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Fordham has scored 71.4 points and allowed 65.8 points over its last five games. Delaware has averaged 78.5 points while allowing 76.5 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.