Former soccer executive charged with sexually abusing minor

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 9:24 am
MADRID (AP) — Public prosecutors in Spain have charged a former president of Valencia soccer club with sexually abusing a minor, local media reported Friday.

According to news agency Europa Press, prosecutors have accused Pedro Cortés of sexually abusing an underage member of the club’s youth teams last year. They are seeking a two-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said Cortés, who was president of Valencia from 1997-2001, touched the player in an inappropriate fashion while driving in his car. They said Cortés knew the youth after the player’s family hired a company run by the soccer official’s son to represent him.

Cortés has denied the charges.

When the first accusation was made by the player’s family, Valencia’s training academy issued a statement saying that it was “accompanying our player and the family” and would “strengthen our measures to protect the wellbeing of all members of Valencia CF.”

