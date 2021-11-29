Formula One Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability
November 29, 2021
Through Nov. 28

1. Max Verstappen, 351.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 343.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 203.

4. Sergio Perez, 190.

5. Lando Norris, 153.

6. Charles Leclerc, 152.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 145.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 105.

9. Pierre Gasly, 92.

10. Fernando Alonso, 77.

11. Esteban Ocon, 60.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 43.

13. Lance Stroll, 34.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 20.

15. George Russell, 16.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, 10.

17. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

