Fort Wayne 103, Earlham 54

EARLHAM (0-0)
Younts 1-3 0-0 2, Goodson 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 0-4 4-4 4, Terry 5-10 3-4 14, Vanlandingham 0-3 0-0 0, Makabu 3-6 0-0 8, Ozanne 3-7 0-0 7, Buckley 5-8 0-0 13, Bachman 1-4 2-3 4, Andre 0-1 0-0 0, Barbel 0-3 0-0 0, Joshi 0-2 0-0 0, Gallon 0-2 2-2 2, Goolsby 0-0 0-0 0, Ogunseye 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 11-13 54.
FORT WAYNE (0-0)
Kpedi 4-5 3-3 11, Planutis 1-4 0-0 2, Chong Qui 5-7 2-2 13, Godfrey 5-9 2-3 14, Pipkins 6-8 3-4 19, Billups 6-8 1-2 16, Peterson 0-4 1-2 1, Walker 3-6 3-4 11, DeJurnett 1-1 0-0 2, Benford 3-3 1-2 7, Ogom 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 37-58 16-22 103.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 53-28. 3-Point Goals_Earlham 7-26 (Buckley 3-4, Makabu 2-4, Terry 1-3, Ozanne 1-4, Andre 0-1, Bachman 0-1, Barbel 0-1, Gallon 0-1, Goodson 0-1, Joshi 0-1, Vanlandingham 0-2, Phillips 0-3), Fort Wayne 13-25 (Pipkins 4-5, Billups 3-5, Walker 2-2, Godfrey 2-5, Ogom 1-1, Chong Qui 1-2, Peterson 0-2, Planutis 0-3). Fouled Out_Buckley. Rebounds_Earlham 17 (Terry, Vanlandingham, Ozanne 3), Fort Wayne 32 (Kpedi 7). Assists_Earlham 13 (Terry 4), Fort Wayne 20 (Godfrey 5). Total Fouls_Earlham 21, Fort Wayne 15. A_246 (13,000).
