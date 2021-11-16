Fort Wayne 65, Austin Peay 60

AUSTIN PEAY (1-2)

Hutchins-Everett 1-5 2-4 4, Peavy 1-1 0-0 2, Silver 6-14 0-0 15, Copeland 1-6 0-0 2, Stone-Carrawell 5-9 0-0 13, Paez 1-2 0-0 2, E.Walker 3-9 0-1 7, Calderon 4-7 0-0 12, Merritt 1-7 0-0 3, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 2-5 60.

FORT WAYNE (2-0)

Kpedi 6-9 5-5 17, Planutis 3-6 0-0 7, Chong Qui 2-7 2-3 7, Godfrey 5-11 5-7 15, Pipkins 3-5 2-2 10, Billups 2-6 0-0 6, Benford 0-3 0-0 0, J.Walker 0-3 3-4 3, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 17-21 65.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 12-30 (Calderon 4-7, Stone-Carrawell 3-5, Silver 3-7, E.Walker 1-2, Merritt 1-7, Copeland 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-1), Fort Wayne 6-14 (Pipkins 2-2, Billups 2-3, Planutis 1-2, Chong Qui 1-3, Peterson 0-1, J.Walker 0-1, Godfrey 0-2). Rebounds_Austin Peay 35 (Hutchins-Everett 12), Fort Wayne 29 (Pipkins 7). Assists_Austin Peay 13 (Paez 5), Fort Wayne 12 (Godfrey 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 22, Fort Wayne 13.

