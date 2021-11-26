Fort Wayne 74, SE Louisiana 66

SE LOUISIANA (3-3)
Gordon 3-7 0-0 6, Burkhardt 2-8 0-0 6, Clergeot 6-9 1-1 13, Hinton 3-8 4-6 10, Okafor 6-10 6-6 20, Kasperzyk 3-8 1-1 7, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2, McFarlane 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Strange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 12-14 66.
FORT WAYNE (3-1)
Kpedi 7-9 2-4 16, Planutis 6-14 0-0 16, Chong Qui 3-6 0-0 6, Godfrey 7-13 1-4 19, Pipkins 1-6 3-5 5, Billups 1-8 3-4 6, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Benford 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-17 74.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 34-28. 3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 4-19 (Okafor 2-4, Burkhardt 2-7, Caldwell 0-1, Clergeot 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Kasperzyk 0-3), Fort Wayne 9-26 (Planutis 4-8, Godfrey 4-9, Billups 1-4, Chong Qui 0-1, Walker 0-1, Pipkins 0-3). Rebounds_SE Louisiana 33 (Gordon 7), Fort Wayne 34 (Kpedi 9). Assists_SE Louisiana 8 (Clergeot, Hinton 2), Fort Wayne 16 (Chong Qui 6). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 17, Fort Wayne 14. A_113 (13,000).
