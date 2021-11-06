On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Fox on field briefly halts USC-Arizona State game

The Associated Press
November 6, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A fox joined the Trojans and Sun Devils on the field.

The Pac-12 game Saturday night between Southern California and Arizona State was briefly delayed early in the first quarter when a fox ran onto the field near the 20-yard line.

The fox leaped onto a wall after being chased by stadium personnel and bolted up the stairs before ducking under a seat. The fox ran back down the stairs and ended up on the 10-yard line, where stadium workers tried to shoo it away.

The game was halted for a few seconds before workers chased the fox into a corner and it ran up a ramp.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

