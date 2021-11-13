Free Agent Signings

On Air: Motley Fool Money
The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:55 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The three free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

