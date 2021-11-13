Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The three free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.
NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
___
COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments