Free Agent Signings

November 16, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — The six free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT (1) — Signed Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp, Boston, to a $77 million, five-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Noah Syndergaard, rhp, New York Mets, to a $21 million, five-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Signed Manny Piña, c, Milwaukee, to an $8 million, two-year contract.

COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

