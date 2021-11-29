Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 13 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Signed Michael Wacha, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $7 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp, Boston, to a $77 million, five-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Noah Syndergaard, rhp, New York Mets, to a $21 million, one-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, New York Mets, to a $17 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Signed Manny Piña, c, Milwaukee, to an $8 million, two-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Toronto, to an $8.25 million, two-year contract.

COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Re-signed Yoshi Tsutsugo, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Steven Matz, lhp, Toronto, to a $44 million, four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Brandon Belt, 1b, accepted $18.4 million qualifying offer; re-signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, to a $36 million, three-year contract.

