Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Signed Michael Wacha, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $7 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Houston, to a $24 million, three-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp, Boston, to a $77 million, five-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Héctor Neris, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $17 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Signed Noah Syndergaard, rhp, New York Mets, to a $21 million, one-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, New York Mets, to a $17 million, two-year contract; signed Michael Lorenzen, rhp-of, Cincinnati, to a $6.75 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Signed Brooks Raley, lhp, Houston, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (1) — Signed Kole Calhoun, of, Atlanta, to a $5.2 million, one-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Signed Manny Piña, c, Milwaukee, to an $8 million, two-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Toronto, to an $8.25 million, two-year contract.

COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Signed Starling Marte, of, Oakland, to a $78 million, four-year contract; signed Mark Canha, of, Oakland, to a $26.5 million, two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Re-signed Yoshi Tsutsugo, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Steven Matz, lhp, Toronto, to a $44 million, four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Brandon Belt, 1b, accepted $18.4 million qualifying offer; re-signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, to a $36 million, three-year contract; signed Alex Cobb, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $20 million, two-year contract.

WASHINGTON (1) — Signed Cesar Hernandez, 2b, Chicago White Sox, to a $4 million, one-year contract,

