NEW YORK (AP) — The 160 players who became free agents Wednesday. Teams may make qualifying offers to eligible players through 5 p.m. EST Sunday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.

BOSTON (5) — Adam Ottavino, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp; Danny Santana, of-1b; Travis Shaw, 3b.

CHICAGO (4) — Leury García, of; Billy Hamilton, of; Carlos Rodón, lhp; Ryan Tepera, rhp.

CLEVELAND (3) — Blake Parker, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Derek Holland, lhp; Wily Peralta, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

HOUSTON (7) — Carlos Correa, ss; Yimi García, rhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Zack Greinke, rhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; Justin Verlander, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Dylan Bundy, rhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Alex Cobb, rhp; Dexter Fowler, of; Raisel Iglesias, rhp; Juan Lagares, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (2) — Michael Pineda, rhp; Andrelton Simmons, ss.

NEW YORK (2) — Corey Kluber, rhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b.

OAKLAND (11) — Mark Canha, of; Khris Davis, dh; Mike Fiers, rhp; Yan Gomes, c; Josh Harrison, 2b; Jed Lowrie, inf; Starling Marte, of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (5) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Sean Doolittle, lhp; James Paxton, lhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp; Joe Smith, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (7) — Chris Archer, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp; Michael Wacha, rhp.

TEXAS (3) — Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Brock Holt, inf-of; Jordan Lyles, rhp.

TORONTO (8) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jarrod Dyson, of; Steven Matz, lhp; David Phelps, rhp; Robbie Ray, lhp; Marcus Semien, 2b-ss; Joakim Soria, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (7) — Ehire Adrianza, inf-of; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Freddie Freeman, 1b; Chris Martin, rhp; Eddie Rosario, of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jorge Soler, of.

CHICAGO (5) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Zach Davies, rhp; Matt Duffy, inf; Jose Lobaton, c; Austin Romine, c.

CINCINNATI (3) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf; Mychal Givens, rhp; Michael Lorenzen, rhp-of.

COLORADO (4) — Jhoulys Chacin, rhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Chris Owings, inf-of; Trevor Story, ss.

LOS ANGELES (11) — Danny Duffy, lhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Albert Pujols, 1b; Max Scherzer, rhp; Corey Seager, ss; Steven Souza Jr., of; Chris Taylor, inf-of.

MIAMI (1) — Sandy León, c.

MILWAUKEE (8) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp; Brad Boxberger, rhp; Eduardo Escobar, inf; Daniel Norris, lhp; Manny Piña, c; Colin Rea, rhp; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

NEW YORK (11) — Javy Báez, ss-2b; Dellin Betances, rhp; Michael Conforto, of; Jeurys Familia, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Heath Hembree, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; Aaron Loup, lhp; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Noah Syndergaard, rhp; Jonathan Villar, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (8) — Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Archie Bradley, rhp; Freddy Galvis, inf; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Brad Miller, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Shelby Miller, rhp; Yoshi Tsutsugo, of.

ST. LOUIS (7) — Luís Garcia, rhp; J.A. Happ, lhp; Kwang Hyun Kim, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (9) — Brandon Belt, 1b; Kris Bryant, 3b-of; Tyler Chatwood, rhp; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; Donovan Solano, inf; Tony Watson, lhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

WASHINGTON (5) — Alex Avila, c; Luis Avilan, lhp; Jordy Mercer, inf; Gerardo Parra, of; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.