Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

SANTA CLARA (5-1)
Braun 3-7 2-3 8, Justice 3-10 3-3 12, Bediako 2-2 1-2 5, Pipes 5-13 0-0 12, J.Williams 3-9 2-2 10, Stewart 1-5 1-2 3, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 18-50 9-12 52.
FRESNO ST. (5-0)
Robinson 7-14 6-7 22, Campbell 3-12 6-6 12, Hill 1-10 3-4 6, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Colimerio 3-3 0-0 6, Stroud 0-2 5-6 5, Whitaker 0-1 2-2 2, Meah 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 22-25 59.
Halftime_Fresno St. 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 7-19 (Justice 3-8, J.Williams 2-2, Pipes 2-5, Braun 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Stewart 0-2), Fresno St. 5-17 (Robinson 2-3, Holland 2-4, Hill 1-5, Stroud 0-1, Whitaker 0-1, Yap 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Rebounds_Santa Clara 29 (Braun 10), Fresno St. 30 (Robinson 8). Assists_Santa Clara 9 (Braun, J.Williams 3), Fresno St. 9 (Holland 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 18, Fresno St. 16.
