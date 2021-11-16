Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62

IDAHO (1-2)
Pepple 3-6 2-4 8, Anderson 0-10 4-5 4, Dixon 3-7 8-10 15, Quinnett 2-3 0-0 6, Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Bertain 2-4 0-0 6, Salih 3-5 0-0 9, King 2-5 3-4 7, Kilgore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 17-23 62.
FRESNO ST. (3-0)
Robinson 11-19 4-6 27, Baker 0-4 0-0 0, Campbell 3-4 0-0 6, Hill 4-4 0-1 9, Holland 0-1 0-1 0, Colimerio 3-7 0-1 6, Stroud 4-7 4-7 13, Whitaker 1-4 0-0 3, Meah 1-1 3-4 5, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 11-20 69.
Halftime_Fresno St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 9-21 (Salih 3-3, Quinnett 2-3, Bertain 2-4, Dixon 1-2, Smith 1-3, King 0-1, Anderson 0-5), Fresno St. 4-14 (Hill 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Stroud 1-2, Whitaker 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Holland 0-1, Yap 0-1, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Idaho 20 (Pepple, Smith 5), Fresno St. 40 (Robinson 10). Assists_Idaho 10 (Dixon 3), Fresno St. 17 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_Idaho 19, Fresno St. 17. A_3,388 (15,544).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments