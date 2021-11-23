Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

PEPPERDINE (2-4)
Fisher 3-6 0-1 7, Zidek 6-12 4-4 20, Mallette 3-4 2-3 8, Mitchell 6-9 0-0 15, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Hartfield 1-3 0-1 3, Ohia Obioha 3-3 0-0 6, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 6-9 63.
FRESNO ST. (4-0)
Robinson 4-8 8-10 16, Campbell 3-8 2-3 8, Hill 3-10 11-16 19, Holland 3-4 0-0 7, Colimerio 1-3 0-0 2, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Meah 2-4 3-5 7, Yap 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-47 25-36 70.
Halftime_Fresno St. 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 9-15 (Zidek 4-7, Mitchell 3-4, Fisher 1-1, Hartfield 1-2, Mallette 0-1), Fresno St. 5-13 (Hill 2-4, Holland 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Whitaker 1-3, Campbell 0-1). Fouled Out_Fisher, Ohia Obioha, Robinson. Rebounds_Pepperdine 19 (Mallette, Smith 4), Fresno St. 27 (Robinson 6). Assists_Pepperdine 14 (Smith 6), Fresno St. 13 (Robinson 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 28, Fresno St. 15.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments