Fresno St. 74, Fresno Pacific 54

FRESNO PACIFIC (0-0)
Heimerdinger 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 0-3 0-0 0, Kendricks 1-8 7-8 9, Kirby 2-2 0-0 4, Watson-Gayle 4-10 0-0 11, Abbott 1-1 0-0 2, Marantos 1-2 0-0 3, Nealon-Lino 3-4 0-0 8, Maide 2-2 0-0 6, Briscoe 0-3 3-4 3, Searcy 1-3 0-0 2, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Person 2-2 0-1 4, Ray 0-2 0-0 0, Highstreet 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 10-13 54.
FRESNO ST. (0-0)
Robinson 6-14 4-5 16, Campbell 6-10 1-2 14, Hill 2-11 2-2 7, Holland 5-6 0-0 12, Colimerio 4-7 2-2 10, Whitaker 1-4 0-0 3, Yap 3-5 0-0 7, Harding 0-0 0-3 0, Vaihola 2-2 1-2 5, Vasquez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 10-16 74.
Halftime_Fresno St. 42-20. 3-Point Goals_Fresno Pacific 8-23 (Watson-Gayle 3-6, Maide 2-2, Nealon-Lino 2-3, Marantos 1-1, Briscoe 0-1, Heimerdinger 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Cook 0-2, Kendricks 0-2, Ray 0-2, Searcy 0-2), Fresno St. 6-19 (Holland 2-2, Yap 1-1, Campbell 1-2, Whitaker 1-3, Hill 1-6, Colimerio 0-1, Robinson 0-4). Rebounds_Fresno Pacific 19 (Kirby, Nealon-Lino 3), Fresno St. 34 (Colimerio 9). Assists_Fresno Pacific 6 (Nealon-Lino 2), Fresno St. 12 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_Fresno Pacific 19, Fresno St. 11.
