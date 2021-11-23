Fresno State, Santa Clara put streaks on line

Fresno State (4-0) vs. Santa Clara (5-0)

JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its fifth straight victory as it faces Fresno State, who has won four in a row. Santa Clara is looking to extend its five-game winning streak, while Fresno State has won four in a row.

SUPER SENIORS: Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice, PJ Pipes and Josip Vrankic have collectively scored 44 percent of all Broncos points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Orlando Robinson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Fresno State field goals over the last three games. Robinson has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Santa Clara has 53 assists on 96 field goals (55.2 percent) over its past three contests while Fresno State has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated second among WCC teams with an average of 88 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

