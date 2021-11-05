Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 9:56 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 41, Mt. St. Joseph’s 0

Dematha 28, Good Counsel 0

Fort Hill def. Hancock, forfeit

Mountain Ridge def. Clear Spring, forfeit

St. Michael, Va. 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0

Class 1A Region=

First Round=

Allegany 55, Oakland Southern 6

Bohemia Manor 41, Snow Hill 14

Brunswick 13, Catoctin 0

Col. Richardson 72, Washington 0

New Era Academy 22, Lake Clifton 14

Class 2A Region=

First Round=

Glenelg 42, Century 0

Hereford 28, Overlea 0

Kent Island 51, C. Milton Wright 8

Middletown 48, Hammond 12

Milford Mill 42, Eastern Tech 0

North Caroline 48, North Harford 6

Potomac 34, Westlake 12

Walkersville 35, Poolesville 28

Wicomico 34, Easton 27

Class 2A/1A Region=

First Round=

Boonsboro 42, Liberty 20

Calvert 28, McDonough 0

Elkton 58, Rising Sun 40

Fallston 45, North East 16

Francis Scott Key 34, Winters Mill 12

Lackey 51, Friendly 14

Patuxent 42, Harwood Southern 6

Class 3A Region=

First Round=

Baltimore Poly 46, Digital Harbor 6

Damascus 53, South Hagerstown 13

Franklin 49, Towson 3

Frederick 55, North Hagerstown 8

Oakdale 43, Rockville 6

Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Crofton 16

River Hill 3, Wilde Lake 0

St. Charles 46, Oxon Hill 0

Class 4A Region=

First Round=

Albert Einstein 48, High Point 0

Old Mill 70, Meade 0

Quince Orchard 49, Gaithersburg 6

Walter Johnson 28, Bethesda 20

Wise 77, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Class 4A/3A Region=

First Round=

Kenwood 38, Catonsville 3

Magruder 16, Wootton 0

North Point 34, Leonardtown 21

Seneca Valley 40, Watkins Mill 0

South River 7, Great Mills 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

