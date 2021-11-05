Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 41, Mt. St. Joseph’s 0
Dematha 28, Good Counsel 0
Fort Hill def. Hancock, forfeit
Mountain Ridge def. Clear Spring, forfeit
St. Michael, Va. 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0
Class 1A Region=
First Round=
Allegany 55, Oakland Southern 6
Bohemia Manor 41, Snow Hill 14
Brunswick 13, Catoctin 0
Col. Richardson 72, Washington 0
New Era Academy 22, Lake Clifton 14
Class 2A Region=
First Round=
Glenelg 42, Century 0
Hereford 28, Overlea 0
Kent Island 51, C. Milton Wright 8
Middletown 48, Hammond 12
Milford Mill 42, Eastern Tech 0
North Caroline 48, North Harford 6
Potomac 34, Westlake 12
Walkersville 35, Poolesville 28
Wicomico 34, Easton 27
Class 2A/1A Region=
First Round=
Boonsboro 42, Liberty 20
Calvert 28, McDonough 0
Elkton 58, Rising Sun 40
Fallston 45, North East 16
Francis Scott Key 34, Winters Mill 12
Lackey 51, Friendly 14
Patuxent 42, Harwood Southern 6
Class 3A Region=
First Round=
Baltimore Poly 46, Digital Harbor 6
Damascus 53, South Hagerstown 13
Franklin 49, Towson 3
Frederick 55, North Hagerstown 8
Oakdale 43, Rockville 6
Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Crofton 16
River Hill 3, Wilde Lake 0
St. Charles 46, Oxon Hill 0
Class 4A Region=
First Round=
Albert Einstein 48, High Point 0
Old Mill 70, Meade 0
Quince Orchard 49, Gaithersburg 6
Walter Johnson 28, Bethesda 20
Wise 77, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Class 4A/3A Region=
First Round=
Kenwood 38, Catonsville 3
Magruder 16, Wootton 0
North Point 34, Leonardtown 21
Seneca Valley 40, Watkins Mill 0
South River 7, Great Mills 6
___
___
