Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 10:32 pm
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Red Bank 41, Stone Memorial 6

Division I Class 1A=

First Round=

Cloudland 42, Greenback 24

Coalfield 58, North Greene 0

Fayetteville 54, Gleason 8

Jo Byrns 28, Whitwell 6

McKenzie 63, Moore County 12

Midway 42, Unaka 26

Oakdale 48, Jellico 10

Peabody 41, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 0

South Pittsburg 56, Red Boiling Springs 0

Division I Class 2A=

First Round=

Hampton 21, Monterey 0

Marion County 28, Westmoreland 7

Meigs County 30, East Robertson 12

Memphis Academy (MAHS) 50, Camden Central 6, OT

Oneida 33, Cumberland Gap 6

Riverside 45, Loretto 13

Rockwood 40, Happy Valley 7

South Greene 42, York Institute 0

Summertown 34, East Hickman 19

Trousdale County 31, Tyner Academy 16

Watertown 45, Bledsoe County 7

Division I Class 3A=

First Round=

Alcoa 1, Johnson County 0

Cannon County 10, Signal Mountain 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Chuckey-Doak 35

Kingston 42, Sequatchie County 28

Loudon 42, Grundy County 6

Ripley 49, Memphis East 21

Unicoi County 25, Austin-East 16

Waverly Central 42, Jackson County 6

White House 20, Stratford 0

Division I Class 4A=

First Round=

Anderson County 39, Seymour 21

DeKalb County 35, East Hamilton 21

Elizabethton 47, Knoxville Carter 14

Greeneville 49, South Doyle 14

Hardin County 28, Marshall County 0

Haywood County 49, Wooddale 7

Knoxville Fulton 42, Volunteer 7

Montgomery Central 33, Jackson South Side 14

Tullahoma 49, Chester County 12

Upperman 46, Soddy Daisy 7

Division I Class 5A=

First Round=

Daniel Boone 19, Knoxville Halls 12

David Crockett 24, Sevier County 14

Henry County 56, Dyer County 21

Karns 27, Walker Valley 25

Knoxville Central 46, Tennessee 7

Knoxville West 61, Morristown West 7

McMinn County 24, Oak Ridge 17

Munford 28, Portland 27

Page 34, Wilson Central 14

Powell 42, Ooltewah 0

Rhea County 51, Campbell County 29

Division I Class 6A=

First Round=

Bradley Central 24, Jefferson County 21

Farragut 57, Science Hill 56, 2OT

Gallatin 24, Smyrna 7

Hendersonville 56, McGavock 0

Maryville 41, Dobyns-Bennett 14

Oakland 49, Warren County 0

Riverdale 22, Coffee County 7

Summit 27, Houston 7

West Ridge 17, Cleveland 14

Division II Class A=

First Round=

King’s Academy 55, Grace Christian – Franklin 36

Division II Class AA=

First Round=

BGA 28, Chattanooga Christian 27, OT

CAK 21, Franklin Road Academy 0

CPA 41, Boyd Buchanan 9

Silverdale Baptist Academy 54, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20

Division II Class AAA=

First Round=

CBHS 28, Knoxville Catholic 24

Father Ryan 14, MUS 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

