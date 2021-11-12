Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Glenelg 21, Middletown 3
Class 1A Region=
Second Round=
Brunswick 36, Pikesville 0
Fort Hill 40, Northern Garrett 14
Mountain Ridge 35, Allegany 6
Class 2A/1A Region=
Second Round=
Gwynn Park 28, Calvert 0
Harford Tech 27, Cambridge/SD 17
South Carroll 35, Boonsboro 0
Williamsport 50, Francis Scott Key 20
Class 3A Region=
Second Round=
Frederick 43, Damascus 12
Northern – Cal 48, St. Charles 34
Class 4A Region=
Second Round=
Northwest – Mtg 42, Winston Churchill 6
Old Mill 46, North County 6
Class 4A/3A Region=
Second Round=
Mergenthaler 42, Perry Hall 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments