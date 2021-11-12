Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
November 12, 2021
PREP FOOTBALL=

Glenelg 21, Middletown 3

Class 1A Region=

Second Round=

Brunswick 36, Pikesville 0

Fort Hill 40, Northern Garrett 14

Mountain Ridge 35, Allegany 6

Class 2A/1A Region=

Second Round=

Gwynn Park 28, Calvert 0

Harford Tech 27, Cambridge/SD 17

South Carroll 35, Boonsboro 0

Williamsport 50, Francis Scott Key 20

Class 3A Region=

Second Round=

Frederick 43, Damascus 12

Northern – Cal 48, St. Charles 34

Class 4A Region=

Second Round=

Northwest – Mtg 42, Winston Churchill 6

Old Mill 46, North County 6

Class 4A/3A Region=

Second Round=

Mergenthaler 42, Perry Hall 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

