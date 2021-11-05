Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHPs Jimmy Cordero and Evan Marshall, LHP Jace Fry and OF Brian Goodwin outright to Charlotte (Triple-A East) but each player chose to become free agents. Selected the contract of LHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised their 2022 contract option for 3B Jose Ramirez for $12 million.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of 3B Brendon Davis from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP Wade Miley from Cincinnati waivers.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed LHP Francisco Perez from Cleveland waivers. Sent RHP Kyle McGowin outright to Rochester (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL NBA G League

IGNITE — Acquired C Kosta Koufos and G Kevin Murphy.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated CB M.J. Stewart to return from injured reserve. Re-signed F Johnny Stanton IV to the practice squad. Placed CB Bryan Mills on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Odell Beckham Jr.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Dakota Dozier on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Saquon Barkley and DB Xavier McKinney from reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Jake Hausmann from the practice squad. Signed RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Placed WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Announced S Marcus Maye out for the remainder of the 2021 season with a torn achilles.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay’s d Mikhail Sergachev for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s F Mitchell Marner during a game on Nov. 4.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned D Jacob MacDonald to Colorado (AHL) from loan.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Austin Strand, Cs T.J. Tynan and Kale Clague from Ontario (AHL) loan. Loaned F Vladimir Tkachev and C Alex Turcotte to Ontario.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Announced the suspension is over for C Cedric Paquette. Assigned D Mattias Norlinder to Laval (AHL) for conditioning.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned F Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey (AHL). Placed LW Anthony Mantha on the injured reserve list.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan Mackinnon from Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Jacob Leguerrier to Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Matt Hellickson to Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Evan Moyse to emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

READING ROYALS — Loaned D Patrick McNally to San Jose (AHL).

SPRINFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled RW Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bailey Conger to a standard player contract (SPC).

