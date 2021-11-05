Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Hunter Harvey off waivers from San Francisco. Sent C Nick Ciuffo and RHP Spenser Watkins outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East). RHPs Marcos Diplan, Connor Greene and Chris Ellis and C Pedro Severino cleared waivers and selected free agency.

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed OF Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHPs Jimmy Cordero and Evan Marshall, LHP Jace Fry and OF Brian Goodwin outright to Charlotte (Triple-A East) but each player chose to become free agents. Selected the contract of LHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised their 2022 contract option for 3B Jose Ramirez. Declined the contract option for C Roberto Perez. Named Chris Valaika hitting coach. Sent RHPs Cam Hill and Nick Wittgren outright to Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with head coach Dusty Baker on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of 3B Brendon Davis from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Claimed INF Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the New York Yankees.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Jharel Cotton off waivers from Texas. Sent CF Rob Refsnyder outright to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Rob Brantly outright to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Triple-A East) and announced Brantly declined outright assignment. Claimed OF Greg Allen of waivers from Pittsburgh.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned RHPs Chris Mazza, D.J. Johnson and Oliver Drake and LHP Cody Reed outright to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHPs Kyle Cody, Edwar Colina, Jose Leclerc, Jonathan Hernandez Nick Snyder and LHP John King along with OF Eli White from the 60-day IL. Sent P Matt Bush and INFS Ronald Guzman, Anderson Tejeda, and Curtis Terry outright to Round Rock (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP Wade Miley off waivers from Cincinnati.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed LHP Ryan Sherriff off waivers from Tampa Bay.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Greg Allen off waivers from New York Yankees.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Austin Dean off waivers from St. Louis. Claimed RHP Hunter Harvey of waivers from Baltimore. Claimed LHP Joe Palumbo off waivers from Texas.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed LHP Francisco Perez off waivers from Cleveland. Sent RHP Kyle McGowin outright to Rochester (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL NBA G League

IGNITE — Acquired C Kosta Koufos and G Kevin Murphy.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin will not attend Sunday’s game at San Francisco due to COVID-19 protocols.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list (NFI). Signed K Elliot Fry to the practice squad. Released WR Juwan Green from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Sam Kamara to the practice squad. Released WR Jon’Vea Johnson from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated CB M.J. Stewart to return from injured reserve. Re-signed F Johnny Stanton IV to the practice squad. Placed CB Bryan Mills on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Odell Beckham Jr.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Tyrell Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Davante Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve. Signed RB Mekhi Sargent to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Dakota Dozier on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR DeVante Parker on injured reserve. Claimed DE Darius Hodge of waivers from Cincinnati.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Saquon Barkley and DB Xavier McKinney from reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Jake Hausmann from the practice squad. Signed RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Placed WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Announced S Marcus Maye out for the remainder of the 2021 season with a torn achilles.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE George Kittle from the injured reserve list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay’s D Mikhail Sergachev for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s F Mitchell Marner during a game on Nov. 4. Fined Calgary’s F Matthew Tkachuk for high-sticking D John Klingberg in a game against Dallas on Nov. 4.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny to Tulsa (ECHL) from San Diego (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned D Jacob MacDonald to Colorado (AHL) from loan.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned F Tim Soderlund to Wichita (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AJHL

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Austin Strand, Cs T.J. Tynan and Kale Clague from Ontario (AHL) loan. Loaned F Vladimir Tkachev and C Alex Turcotte to Ontario.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Announced the suspension is over for C Cedric Paquette. Assigned D Mattias Norlinder to Laval (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Promoted Scott Litwack to Director/Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager of Utica Comets (AHL), Nick Blackman to Senior Manager/Team Operations/Hockey Communications, Caela MacLoughlin Manager of Player, Family & Alumni Initiatives. Named Craig Lewis Software Developer to work with the Analytics Department, Al Santilli Head of Free Agent Scouting/Recruitment, Sergei Nemchinov European Scout, Anders Nilsson European Goalie Scout, Michael Sdao Amateur Scout. Ian Greenwald was promoted to Video Coach and Lucas Hurtt was named Video Coordinator. J.T. Podell was promoted to Head Athletic Trainer and Mike Coyne Physical Therapist/Assistant Athletic Trainer.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned F Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL) on loan. Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey (AHL). Placed LW Anthony Mantha on the injured reserve list.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Stockton’s F Alex Gallant for two games as a consequence of a charging incident against San Jose on Nov. 3.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan Mackinnon from Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Jacob Leguerrier to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled F Krystof Hrabik from Orlando (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Matt Greenfield to Kansas City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Matt Hellickson to Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADRIONDACK THUNDER — Loaned G Brandon Kasel to Providence (AHL).

FLORIDA — Acquired D Chis McKay from Toledo by trade.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activate G Stefanos Lekkas from the reserve list. Placed G Jiri Patera on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Tommy Besinger from Atlanta waivers.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Luke Lynch from injured reserve and F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from the reserve list. Placed F Joey Sides and D Austin McEneny on the reserve list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Logan Lambdin from the commissioners exempt list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Evan Moyse to emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Activated F Jake Bricknell from injured reserve and F Westin Michaud form the reserve list. Placed F John Schiavo and G Angus Redmond on the reserve list. Placed D Theo Calvas and F Reid Perepeluk on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Brendan St-Louis on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D Matteo Pietroniro on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Loaned D Patrick McNally to San Jose (AHL). Activated D Mike Chen from the reserve list. Placed F Grant Cooper on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Dominick Sacco and G Cedrick Andree from the reserve list. Placed G Ryan Bednard and F Lawton Courtnall on the reserve list.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled RW Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired F Austin McIlmurray from Florida by trade. Activated D Randy Gazzola from the reserve list. Placed D Connor Walters and F Brandon Schultz on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bailey Conger to a standard player contract (SPC).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Grant Jozefek on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 28

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC United — Announced MF Jeremy Garay and D Jacob Greene have been selected for the United States Under-20 Men’s National Team for the upcoming Revelations Cup in Celaya, Mexico.

FC DALLAS — Announced D Justin Che and F Dante Sealy have been called up by U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team for the upcoming Revelations Cup in Celaya, Mexico.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced MFs Tajon Buchanan (Canada) and Arnór Traustason (Iceland) have been called into their respective national teams for FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in November.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced F Cade Cowell and D Casey Walls have been called to the United States Under-20 Men’s National Team for Revelations Cup in Celaya, Mexico.

