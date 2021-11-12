On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 5:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Keoni De Renne assistant hitting coach, Damon Hollins first base coach and Allan de San Miguel strategist/bullpen catcher.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with manager Gabe Kapler on a contract extension through 2024.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed LB Josh Watson to the practice squad. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OL Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Rashard Robinson on the reserve/injured list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned Cs Sasha Chmelevski, Joel Kellman, Ds Artemi Kniazev, Jaycob Megna, Nicholas Meloche, Ryan Merkley and F John Leonard to San Jose (AHL).

        Read more: Sports News

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed Ds Cody Goloubef and Chaz Reddekopp.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired C Jamieson Rees.

IOWA WILD — Returned F Ryan Kuffner to Iowa City (ECHL). Recalled F Kyle Rau.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned C Brad Morrison to Reading (ECHL). Recalled F Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund to Maine (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Loaned D Montana Onyebuchi to Orlando (ECHL).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Tyson Empey.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Joe Murdaca.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Felix-Olivier Choinard.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Carter Cowlthorp.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Kevin Lohan.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Christian Simeone.

WHEELING NAILERES — Signed G Evan Moyse. Loaned D Dylan MacPherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Matt Jenkins as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell