Friday’s Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Keoni De Renne assistant hitting coach, Damon Hollins first base coach and Allan de San Miguel strategist/bullpen catcher.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with manager Gabe Kapler on a contract extension through 2024.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed LB Josh Watson to the practice squad. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OL Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Rashard Robinson on the reserve/injured list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned Cs Sasha Chmelevski, Joel Kellman, Ds Artemi Kniazev, Jaycob Megna, Nicholas Meloche, Ryan Merkley and F John Leonard to San Jose (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Abbotsford (AHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed Ds Cody Goloubef and Chaz Reddekopp.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired C Jamieson Rees.
IOWA WILD — Returned F Ryan Kuffner to Iowa City (ECHL). Recalled F Kyle Rau.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned C Brad Morrison to Reading (ECHL). Recalled F Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund to Maine (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Loaned D Montana Onyebuchi to Orlando (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Tyson Empey.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Joe Murdaca.
MAINE MARINERS — Released D Felix-Olivier Choinard.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Carter Cowlthorp.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Kevin Lohan.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Christian Simeone.
WHEELING NAILERES — Signed G Evan Moyse. Loaned D Dylan MacPherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Matt Jenkins as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
