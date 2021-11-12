Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Keoni De Renne assistant hitting coach, Damon Hollins first base coach and Allan de San Miguel strategist/bullpen catcher.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with manager Gabe Kapler on a contract extension through 2024.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley to the practice squad. Placed LS Kyle Nelson on practice squad injured reserv.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed LB Josh Watson to the practice squad. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OL Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Odell Beckham Jr.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Rashard Robinson on the reserve/injured list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Jacob Peterson from Texas (AHL). Loaned Fs Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero to Texas.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned Cs Sasha Chmelevski, Joel Kellman, Ds Artemi Kniazev, Jaycob Megna, Nicholas Meloche, Ryan Merkley and F John Leonard to San Jose (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired Ds Cody Goloubef and Chaz Reddekopp.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired C Jamieson Rees.

IOWA WILD — Returned F Ryan Kuffner to Iowa City (ECHL). Recalled F Kyle Rau.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Robert Carpenter.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned C Brad Morrison to Reading (ECHL). Recalled F Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund to Maine (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Loaned D Montana Onyebuchi to Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Tyson Empey.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated G Brandon Kasel from reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jackson Leef from reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Joe Murdaca. Activated D Samuel hunter from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated G Cam Johnson from reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Samuel Harvey and F Taylor Ross from reserve. Loaned D Blake Siebenaler to Belleville (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Bobby Russell from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Dean Yakura on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated G Mitch Gillam from reserve. Placed F Colton Heffley on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Zach Remers on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Austin McEneny from reserve. Placed D Cooper Jones on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed F Jake Bricknell on reserve. Placed G Matt Greenfield on commissioner’s exempt list.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Felix-Olivier Choinard. Activated D Nate Kallen from injured reserve. Placed D Brendan St.-Louis on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Derian Plouffe on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Canon Pieper on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Kenny Hausinger from reserve. Placed F Brad Morrison on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Carter Cowlthorp.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Kevin Lohan.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Christian Simeone.

WHEELING NAILERES — Signed G Evan Moyse. Loaned D Dylan MacPherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Matt Jenkins as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

