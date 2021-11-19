Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lucius Fox off waivers from Kansas City. Selected the contracts of RHPs Felix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Logan Gillaspie, LHPs DL Hall, Kevin Smith and INF Terrin Vavra and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of INF Jeter Downs, RHPs Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski from Worcester (Triple-A East) and RHP Brayan Bello from Portland (Double-A Northeast) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of RHP Jason Bilious and LHP Bennett Sousa from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Selected the contracts of OF Steven Kwan, RHP Cody Morris and INF Richie Palacios from Columbus (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of INFs Tyler Freeman, Brayan Rocchio, Jose Tena, C Bryan Lavastida, LHP Konnor Pilkington and OF George Valera from Akron (Double-A Northeast). Selected the contract of INF Jhonkensy Noel from Lake County (High-A Central). Acquired RHP Tobias Myers from Tampa Bay in exchange for INF Junior Caminero and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHPs Justin Garza, J.C. Mejia, LHPs Scott Moss, Kyle Nelson, Alex Young and OFs Daniel Johnson and Harold Ramirez for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contracts of RHP Angel De Jesus and INF Kody Clemens and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contracts of LHP Jonathan Bermudez, INF Jeremy Pena and RHP Shawn Dubin from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and INF Joe Perez from Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Jonathan Bowlan, Collin Snider, Nathan Webb, C MJ Melendez and INFs Maikel Garcia and Nick Pratto and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Designated RHP Kyle Zimmer for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Blayne Enlow from Cedar Rapids (High-A Central), Cole Sands, Chris Vallimont from Wichita (Double-A Central), Josh Winder from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and INFs Royce Lewis from Pensacola (Double-A South) and Jose Miranda from St. Paul and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF T.J. Rumfeld and LHP Joel Valdez from Philadelphia in exchange for RHP Nick Nelson and C Donny Sands. Selected the contracts of INF Oswaldo Cabrera, RHPs Ron Marinaccio, Stephen Fidings, OF Everson Pereira and LHP JP Sears and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Designated OF Clint Frazier and OFs Rougned Odor adn Tyler Wade for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of INF Nick Allen and OF Cody Thomas from Las Vegas (Triple-A West), INF Jonah Bride from Midland (Double-A Central) and RHP Jorge Juan and INF Jordan Diaz from Lansing (High-A Central) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Acquired RHP Brent Honeywell from Tampa Bay for cash considerations.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contracts of INF Jonathan Aranda, RHPs Calvin Faucher, Tommy Romero and C/INF Ford Proctor and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Released LHP Dietrich Ennis.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with manager Chris Woodward to a contract extension through 2023 with an option for 2024. Selected the contracts of INF Ezequiel Duran and RHP Ronny Henriquez from Hickory (High-A East) and RHP Ricky Vanasco from Frisco (Double-A Central) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Sent RHPs Kyle Cody and Edwar Colina outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Shaun Anderson off waivers from San Diego. Selected the contracts of RHPs Hagen Danner from Lansing (High-A Central), Bowden Francis from Buffalo (Triple-A East), INF Leo Jiminez from Mesa (Arizona Fall League) and LHP Zach Logue from Buffalo and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contracts of UTL Cooper Hummel, OF Kristian Robinson and RHP Ryan Weiss and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Assigned LHP Miguel Aguilar and RHPs Kevin Ginkel and Riley Smith outright to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Freddy Tarnok, Brooks Wilson, William Woods and OF Drew Waters and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of OF Nelson Velazquez and RHP Ethan Roberts from Tennessee (Double-A South) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Hunter Greene, Alexis Diaz, Daniel Duarte, James Marinan and OF Allan Cerda from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Noah Davis and INF Ezequiel Tovar from Spokane (High-A West)and LHP Ryan Rolison from Albuquerque (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contracts of OF James Outman, INFs Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas and RHP Michael Grove and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned INF/OF Mark Mathias outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contracts of INFs Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, RHPs Jose Butto and Adam Oller and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Sent RHP Dedniel Nunez to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of INF Luis Garcia from Clearwater (Low-A Southeast), RHP James McArthur from Reading (Double-A Northeast) and OF Jhailyn Ortiz from Jersey Shore (High-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Acquired C Garrett Stubbs from Houston in exchange for OF Logan Cerny.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contracts of INF Liover Peguero, OFs Canaan Smith-Njigba, Jack Suwinski and Travis Swaggerty and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Designated C Michael Perez for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Jake Walsh, Freddy Pacheco and INF/OF Brendan Donovan and agreed to terms on major league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of OF Donovan Casey from Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) and LHP Evan Lee from Wilmington (High-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contracts.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Isaac Benard on a contract.

OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with INF A.J. Wright on a contract.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Middendorf on a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended New Oreans F DiDi Louzada without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Joe Sculthorpe from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed T Bobby Hart.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad. Placed OLB Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Cassius Marsh from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Nick Chubb and RB Demetric Felton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Tim Boyle from injured reserve. Waived CB Corey Ballentine. Signed OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad. Signed DL Montravius Adams to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DE Kenny Willekes from practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DE Nate Orchard from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed K Brett Maher to the active roster. Waived K Brian Johnson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Logan Ryan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Naaman Roosevelt from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Loaned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned C Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Ds William Lagesson and Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Darnell Nurse on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL). Returned D Austin Strand to Ontario.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Cole Smith to Milwaukee (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). Returned F Sven Bartschi and D Daniil Miromanov to Henderson.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned F Nick Merkley to San Jose (AHL). Loaned F Jeffrey Viel to San Jose.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned C Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned F Justin Bailey to Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Cole Fraser to Toledo (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed Cs Matt Boudens and Tyler Busch to player try-out contracts.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Terrance Amorosa from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Christian Kasastul to Greenville (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned D Patrick McNally to Reading (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Andrew Shortridge from Kansas City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Jeremy McKenna to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled G Keith Petruzzelli from Newfoundland.

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINATTI CYCLONES — Acquired D Kyle Thacker. Activated D Jack Van Boekel from injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Sean Bonar and F Marcus Ortiz to standard player contracts. Activated F Nick Jermain from commissioner’s exempt list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Tommy Besinger from reserve. Placed D Frank Hora on reserve. Placed F Shawn Cameron on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Claimed D Cooper Jones off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed Fs Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and Matt Tugnutt on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Adam Parsells and F C.J. Eick from reserve. Placed F Colton Heffley and D Kirill Chayka on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired F Yuke Miura. Placed F Cole Golka on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Austin Lotz to a standard player contract. Placed G Charles Williams on reserve. Placed F Abbott Girduckis on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas and F Darik Angeli from reserve. Placed F John Schiavo and D Theo Calvas on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Devon Paliani from reserve. Placed D Marc-Olvier Duquette on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed G Kris Oldham to a standard player contract. Placed D Luke Bafia and F Brendan Soucie on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated Fs Brad Morrison and Grant Cooper from reserve. Placed F Mike Gornall on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Jake Coleman from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Ben Holmstrom on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Chris Martenet from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Brandon Schultz from reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Jonathan Joannette from reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Max Sauve to a standard player contract. Activated G Evan Moyse and D Josh Victor from reserve. Placed F Alex Pare on reserve. Placed D Josh Maniscalco and G Louis-Philippe Guindon on commissioner’s exempt list.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Colten Ellis. Activated F Brent Beaudoin from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Exercised the transfer option for D Zan Kolmanic and signed him to a three-year contract.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Re-signed F Ayoze Garcia Perez.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.