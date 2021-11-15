On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ft. Wayne plays host to Austin Peay

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Austin Peay (1-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne goes up against Austin Peay in an early season matchup. Austin Peay fell 73-55 at Southern Illinois on Friday. Purdue Fort Wayne is coming off a 103-54 win at home over Earlham on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Elijah Hutchins-Everett has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 2-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Governors gave up 72 points per game while scoring 70.3 per outing. Purdue Fort Wayne went 1-0 in non-conference play, averaging 67 points and allowing 63 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell