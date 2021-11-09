Furman 118, North Greenville 66

NORTH GREENVILLE (0-0)
Conley 1-7 0-0 2, Burton 8-11 2-3 19, Hobbs 5-10 3-4 14, Jamison 2-5 0-0 4, Zick 2-4 0-0 5, Redding 4-10 2-2 11, Hewitt 2-4 0-0 4, Singleton 1-3 0-0 2, C.Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Muncy 0-0 0-0 0, Perdew 2-2 0-0 5, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 0-2 0-0 0, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 7-9 66.
FURMAN (0-0)
Hien 3-6 1-2 9, Slawson 8-10 1-2 19, Bothwell 9-13 1-1 22, Garrison 5-10 0-0 14, Hunter 8-11 0-0 22, Pegues 4-7 0-0 10, Foster 3-9 1-1 7, Anderson 2-6 0-0 6, Beeker 3-6 0-0 6, Pugh 1-3 0-0 3, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-82 4-6 118.
Halftime_Furman 62-27. 3-Point Goals_North Greenville 5-18 (Perdew 1-1, Burton 1-2, Hobbs 1-2, Zick 1-2, Redding 1-6, Conley 0-1, Jamison 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Thompson 0-1, C.Williams 0-1), Furman 22-44 (Hunter 6-9, Garrison 4-9, Bothwell 3-5, Hien 2-2, Slawson 2-3, Anderson 2-5, Pegues 2-5, Pugh 1-3, Lister 0-1, Foster 0-2). Rebounds_North Greenville 29 (Conley 5), Furman 45 (Slawson 8). Assists_North Greenville 11 (Redding 3), Furman 34 (Garrison 6). Total Fouls_North Greenville 11, Furman 10. A_1,611 (4,000).
