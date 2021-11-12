Furman 80, Louisville 72, OT

FURMAN (2-0)
Hien 7-16 2-3 18, Slawson 1-6 2-4 5, Bothwell 7-17 13-15 30, Garrison 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 6-13 0-0 17, Foster 1-4 3-4 5, Pegues 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, A.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Repass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 20-26 80.
LOUISVILLE (1-1)
Withers 6-15 0-0 14, M.Williams 1-8 1-2 3, Locke 8-19 0-0 20, West 4-6 1-2 10, Davis 2-7 3-4 7, Faulkner 0-2 6-7 6, Williamson 1-6 0-0 2, Ellis 2-4 2-2 6, Cross 1-2 2-2 4, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Traynor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 15-19 72.
Halftime_Louisville 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Furman 12-28 (Hunter 5-9, Bothwell 3-7, Hien 2-4, Garrison 1-2, Slawson 1-3, A.Williams 0-1, Foster 0-2), Louisville 7-29 (Locke 4-12, Withers 2-7, West 1-2, Davis 0-1, Faulkner 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Ellis 0-2, M.Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Furman 41 (Hunter 9), Louisville 39 (M.Williams 10). Assists_Furman 16 (Garrison 6), Louisville 14 (Faulkner 7). Total Fouls_Furman 18, Louisville 19.
