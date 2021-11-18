Furman hosts Radford

Radford (1-2) vs. Furman (2-1)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Furman look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a road loss on Monday. Furman lost 95-89 in overtime to Belmont, while Radford fell 65-39 at Virginia Tech.

SAVVY SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter, Jalen Slawson and Conley Garrison have combined to account for 70 percent of all Paladins scoring this season.MIGHTY MCNEIL: Camron McNeil has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 95.7 points per game.

