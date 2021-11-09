On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Furman routs North Greenville 118-66

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell scored 22 points apiece as Furman routed North Greenville 118-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Hunter made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Jalen Slawson had 19 points and eight rebounds for Furman. Conley Garrison added 14 points and six assists.

Draylan Burton had 19 points for the Crusaders. Kameron Hobbs added 14 points and Jacob Redding had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

