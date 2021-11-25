On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ga. State pays visit to Rhode Island

November 25, 2021
Georgia State (4-1) vs. Rhode Island (4-2)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Rhode Island in a non-conference matchup. Georgia State needed overtime to beat High Point by eight points on Sunday. Rhode Island lost 67-66 to Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State’s Kane Williams, Justin Roberts and Nelson Phillips have combined to account for 52 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Georgia State’s Phillips has attempted 17 3-pointers and connected on 29.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Rhode Island has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 15th among Division I teams. Rhode Island has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Rams 322nd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

