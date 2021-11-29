Gardner-Webb 83, NC Central 58

NC CENTRAL (2-5)
Butler 2-3 0-0 4, Monroe 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell 2-8 1-2 6, Maultsby 2-8 0-0 4, Miller 1-11 7-10 9, Fennell 1-3 2-4 5, Boone 3-8 2-2 8, Keita 1-2 0-0 2, Price 3-8 0-1 9, Wright 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 20-61 13-20 58.
GARDNER-WEBB (4-3)
Reid 6-6 2-2 14, Sears 2-8 0-0 5, Terry 3-7 0-0 7, D.Williams 4-11 5-5 16, Z.Williams 4-6 1-2 10, Soumaoro 5-7 1-3 14, Selden 3-4 0-4 8, Dufeal 2-3 0-0 4, Badmus 1-2 1-4 3, L.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Reiff 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 10-20 83.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 49-21. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 5-22 (Price 3-7, Fennell 1-1, Caldwell 1-5, Boone 0-1, Monroe 0-1, Wright 0-1, Maultsby 0-2, Miller 0-4), Gardner-Webb 11-24 (Soumaoro 3-5, D.Williams 3-7, Selden 2-3, Sears 1-2, Z.Williams 1-2, Terry 1-3, Dufeal 0-1, Reiff 0-1). Fouled Out_Monroe, Z.Williams. Rebounds_NC Central 32 (Boone 7), Gardner-Webb 42 (D.Williams, Z.Williams, Selden, Dufeal 7). Assists_NC Central 7 (Miller, Boone 2), Gardner-Webb 22 (Sears, D.Williams 5). Total Fouls_NC Central 22, Gardner-Webb 23. A_504 (3,500).
