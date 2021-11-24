Trending:
Gardner-Webb beats Columbia International 90-78

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 9:28 pm
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had a career-high 27 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Columbia International 90-78 on Wednesday night.

Kareem Reid had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (2-3). Lance Terry added 15 points. Zion Williams had eight rebounds.

Bryce Causey had 18 points for the Rams. Dianthony Heathcock added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Brinson had 12 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

