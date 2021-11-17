George Mason 71, No. 20 Maryland 66

GEORGE MASON (4-0)

Oduro 6-12 0-0 12, Cooper 6-13 1-2 16, Gaines 4-5 4-4 14, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Schwartz 8-15 2-2 24, Hartwell 0-4 0-0 0, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 7-8 71.

MARYLAND (3-1)

Scott 7-12 1-1 18, Wahab 3-4 2-4 8, Ayala 6-17 0-0 17, Hart 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 1-7 0-2 2, Martinez 2-5 1-2 5, Reese 4-4 3-4 12, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-13 66.

Halftime_George Mason 32-31. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 12-25 (Schwartz 6-10, Cooper 3-6, Gaines 2-3, Jones 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Hartwell 0-2, Oduro 0-2), Maryland 9-28 (Ayala 5-12, Scott 3-5, Reese 1-1, Green 0-2, Hart 0-2, Martinez 0-3, Russell 0-3). Fouled Out_Johnson, Martinez. Rebounds_George Mason 29 (Gaines 10), Maryland 27 (Scott 10). Assists_George Mason 13 (Cooper, Johnson 5), Maryland 16 (Russell 6). Total Fouls_George Mason 16, Maryland 13. A_11,948 (17,950).

